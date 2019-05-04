CLOSE
What?!?!? Spinderella No Longer Part Of Salt-N-Pepa

Ain't Nothin' But a She Thing Party

Source: Catherine McGann / Getty

After more than 30 years together, DJ Spinderella says she’s leaving the iconic group Salt-N-Pepa. She took to social media yesterday to share the news.

The iconic DJ shared that she was sent a termination email and that she thought her exclusion from the group would be mentioned since they’re goin

 

View this post on Instagram

“I'm deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, in January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties. It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I've taken it upon myself to let everyone know. I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I'm making it clear now. Please know you will have the opportunity to see me this summer in many other projects and activities I'll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then.” Thank you, Spinderella 😘

A post shared by SPINDERELLA and Christy’s Mom (@djspinderella) on

 

The New Kids On The Block Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa is scheduled to be at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on July 7th.

 

 

