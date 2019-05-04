What?!?!? Spinderella No Longer Part Of Salt-N-Pepa

After more than 30 years together, DJ Spinderella says she’s leaving the iconic group Salt-N-Pepa. She took to social media yesterday to share the news.

The iconic DJ shared that she was sent a termination email and that she thought her exclusion from the group would be mentioned since they’re goin

The New Kids On The Block Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa is scheduled to be at the PNC Arena in Raleigh on July 7th.

