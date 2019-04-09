CLOSE
Some Local Schools Will Close For Teacher Rally

On May 1st, Durham Public Schools, Chapel Hill – Carrboro and now Orange County Schools will be closed so that teachers may rally for more funding at the state Capitol in Raleigh.

Last year, 42 school districts shut down so educators could lobby lawmakers for more money.

Orange County will make it a teacher workday while DPS is giving teachers the option to work or rally with no scheduled make-up day.

Some expressed, “We feel good to work in a school district where we’re not getting pushback.”

Educators plan to march on five issues:

  • Funding for student services such as counselors, nurses, librarians and social workers.
  • $15 minimum wage plus a 5 percent increase for all workers and retirees.
  • Reinstate health benefits for state retirees.
  • Restore additional pay for educators with advanced degrees.
  • Medicaid Expansion.

Select schools in Durham will provide meals to students on the day of the rally.

  • Bethesda Elementary
  • Club Blvd. Elementary
  • Eastway Elementary
  • Eno Valley Elementary
  • Githens Middle
  • Glenn Elementary
  • R.N. Harris Elementary
  • Hillandale Elementary
  • Lakewood Montessori Middle
  • Sandy Ridge Elementary
  • Shepard Elementary
  • Southwest Elementary
  • Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

Wake County Public School System said its schedule will remain unchanged.

Some Local Schools Will Close For Teacher Rally was originally published on thelightnc.com

