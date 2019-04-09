CLOSE
Wake Forest Man Found Guilty Of 2016 Shooting Deaths Of His Neighbors

Methuen Police, Residents Embrace Body Camera

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Monday a Wake Forest man who allegedly gunned down three of his neighbors in their Wake Forest home three years ago was convicted. With the conviction he could face the death penalty.  The jurors deliberated for nearly  four hours over two days before deciding that  Jon Frederick Sander was guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the March 25, 2016, deaths of Sandy Mazzella, 47, his mother, Elaine Mazzella, 76, and his wife, Stephanie Ann Mazzella, 43.

Tuesday morning the jury will begin hearing evidence to decide whether Sander should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com 

Wake Forest Man Found Guilty Of 2016 Shooting Deaths Of His Neighbors was originally published on thelightnc.com

