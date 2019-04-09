CLOSE
Wake County Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Trying To Shoot Her And Drown Her

Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las Vegas

Warrants show that a  Wake County man has been  charged with attempted murder after deputies said he tried to shoot his girlfriend in the face with a rifle and tried to drown her in a tub.  24-year-old Christopher Ryan Griggs was arrested at about 11 p.m. April 5 and charged with the following charges, felony attempted murder, felony first-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor interfere with emergency communication, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

According to the warrants Griggs is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend before he tried to kill her by attempting to shoot her in the face with a rifle and drowning the woman in a tub in his home. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Griggs was upset about some text messages his girlfriend was receiving.  Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

