The Avengers Cast Recites OLD TOWN ROAD | Extra Butter

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The big dogs over at Disney and Marvel Studios are handling the movie with extreme care to prevent spoilers. The cast themselves haven’t seen the movie and are sworn to a level of secrecy that would make any special agent proud. So warning this post MIGHT CONTAIN SPOILERS… without the context of course.

You guys have no clue how hard it is to interview someone when neither one of you can talk about what you’re supposed to be there to interview them about. So I had to get creative and think outside the box. Every time there is an anticipated movie, a thread pops up of people giving spoilers without context, so I asked the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to provide me with which gif, meme or cartoon clip they would use to describe their character arch in the latest installment of Thanos snapped half of the Universe’s population to dust or the fourth installment of The Avengers saga, Avengers: Endgame.

Brie Larson who plays Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel said she would use the gif of Elmo surrounded by fire because that’s how she processes panic. We also get spoilers without context that are cat videos and a jug of milk. See what else the cast shares in the video above.

I also talked to the cast about their memories with Stan Lee. Many of the actors got to shoot with Stan during his infamous cameo scenes and Don Cheadle, whose memorable Tony Stank line has some lovely words for Stan’s memory. “It’s pretty cool to meet Stan Lee and to see him over and over again over the years. We miss him. He’s very important, obviously to the franchise and everyone who loves comic books” Don said.

Thor followed up too. “It was really special, he was just a big kid at heart with a vivid imagination. He was still wide-eyed and blown away with all of it. He was as impressed and enthusiastic as we were that it was all happening,” Chris Hemsworth shared.

Don goes on to point out how Stan was at the forefront of diversity and justice putting those topics into his work throughout the years. Paul Rudd also shared a wonderful story about filming with Stan Lee during his solo movie Ant-Man. He said when Stan arrived on set it was like the Pope had just shown up to watch the filming process.

Lastly, I asked the Avengers to help Avenge the wrongdoing of Lil Nas X giving the public a dramatic reading his the lyrics to Old Town Road. It did not disappoint.

The Avengers Cast Recites OLD TOWN ROAD | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: