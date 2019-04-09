CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival {PHOTOS}

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria McGraw

Dreamville Festival April 6th, 2018 was exactly one week after the assassination of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The energy was shifted but in a positive way; with artwork to remember the late Mac Miller and Nipsey. Dreamville dedicated the entire show to the loss of Nipsey Hussle.

Rapsody , Big Sean, J.Cole ,and Teyana Taylor dedidcated videos and songs to Nipsey during their performances.

6lack , Cozz, Omen , Lute , Nelly , 21 Savage, and Ari Lennox mentioned Nipsey and his impact on the culture. “R.I.P Nip” was mentioned on every set from 12pm until 11pm.

  Yes, 40,000 people were in one place at one time to enjoy the rescheduled Dreamville Festival ; that was originally dated in September. J.Coles inaugural festival took place at Dorothea Dix Park, where the plan for this festival had been in the works for 4 years or more. The two stage festival Rise and Shine had great performances and dedications to the late, Nipsey Hussle by all the artist; J.Cole, 21 Savage , Nelly , Teyana Taylor  ,  Big Sean ,  Lute ,  OMEN  , MEZ ,  Ari Lennox  , EarthGang ,Rapsody   , J.I.D , Davido  , 6lack ,SABA , and COZZ. J.Cole dedicated his song 'Love Yours' to Nipsey and let everyone know it's important to give people their flowers while they are here, as he brought on Philly rapper Meek Mill to perform. Big Sean had the largest moment of silence to pay respect and send prayers to Nipsey and his family.   https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv9ceW_FtY2/

Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival {PHOTOS} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

