Weekend Activities: What’s Happening In The Triangle

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND IN THE TRIANGLE

The movie Best of Enemies hits major theaters April 5th. This local film is based on a true story tells a story of an unlike friendship between civil rights activist Ann Atwater and a Klu Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis in Durham,NC.

SATURDAY

Wake County Public School System’s 2019 Triangle Activity</em>, Camps and Track-Out Fair,10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at Garner High School.

Learn more about local programs for kids at the free event. Face painting, photo booth, obstacle course and food trucks.

Dreamville Festival – J. Cole is hosting this inaugural festival on Saturday at Dix Park., Raleigh. The lineup includes 21 Savage, Big Sean, SZA, Nelly and Rapsody and more

 

The UNC Science Expo– 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, at and around the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center. One of the many events that are part of the NC Science Festival, the Expo will feature more than 100 hands-on activities and science demonstrations. It’s free.

SUNDAY

Wake Forest Food Truck Rodeo 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest at noon, featuring live music and a kids zone with face painting and a bouncy house!

