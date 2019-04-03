CLOSE
Someone Leaked A Photo Of Jay Z and Beyonce’s Kids!

Beyonce And Jay-Z 'On The Run II' Tour - Los Angeles

Source: Larry Busacca/PW18 / Getty

In the words of the great Beyonce in “Boss”, “My great-great-grandchildren already rich, that’s a lot of brown children on your Forbes list”.  Well, what exactly do this brown children named Rumi and Sir look like?

We haven’t seen the twins much since they were born as Beyonce and Jay-Z have done a great job keeping them hidden from the public eye, probably because so many people had things to say about Blue and the way her hair was done or not.  But it seems that someone has leaked a picture of all three of the Carter children together and just as we suspected they are gorgeous!

The Carter children are pictured in a black and white photo with a black frame sitting in a field of flowers.  Blue is holding Rumi and Sir with a sweet proud big sister smile on her face.  Rumi and Sir are looking like the rich and regal babies that they are.

Enough of us describing this beautiful family portrait see it for yourself here!

Someone Leaked A Photo Of Jay Z and Beyonce’s Kids! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

