Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing Lover’s Husband

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for snake venom and black widow spiders online, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lee, 39, and Tia Young, 43, are on trial in her husband’s killing. The two were having an affair at the time of George Young’s murder in November 2017. Lee, a family friend, had been living in the Young home for about two years. George Young was shot in the face and the chest as he came home from work late on Nov. 16.

In forensic searches of both defendants’ phones, police reportedly found Lee searching for things like, “black mamba venom” and “black widow breeding,”  Cpl. David Smith explained to jurors from the witness stand, the two animals being the most venomous snake and spider known to man.

Searches of the phones also reportedly uncovered emails from Tia Young to Lee discussing their relationship. Tia Young also saved multiple humorous and sexual memes and cartoons about affairs, Smith said. One cartoon featured a fortune teller telling a woman “Your husband will meet a violent end.” The woman replies: “Will I get convicted?”

Tia Young reportedly kept up with news coverage of her husband’s killing, which Assistant District Attorney Richard Fern argued in court was an attempt to keep her cover story in line with the information police had publicly released.

Smith is expected to be questioned by the defendants’ attorneys beginning on Wednesday.

