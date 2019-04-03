Educator Arrested After Exposing Himself Near Knightdale Bus Stop In Front Of Students

15 reads Leave a comment
James Lee Jenkins, Dean of Students at Grace Christian School in Raleigh, was arrested after allegedly exposing his “private parts” in front of two students near a Knightdale High School bus stop. The incident occurred on December 19th.
It’s unclear whether Jenkins is still employed with the school.
