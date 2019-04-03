CLOSE
Educator Arrested After Exposing Himself Near Knightdale Bus Stop In Front Of Students

James Lee Jenkins, Dean of Students at Grace Christian School in Raleigh, was arrested after allegedly exposing his “private parts” in front of two students near a Knightdale High School bus stop. The incident occurred on December 19th.

It’s unclear whether Jenkins is still employed with the school.

 

 

