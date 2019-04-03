Educator Arrested After Exposing Himself Near Knightdale Bus Stop In Front Of Students

Continue reading No Stigma, No Shame! 13 Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

No Stigma, No Shame! 13 Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

[caption id="attachment_3021045" align="alignleft" width="846"] Source: Trae Patton/NBC / Getty[/caption] Taraji P. Henson may usually be the life of the party, but the "Empire" actress is admitting that looks may be deceiving. The Oscar nominee recently shared with Variety that she suffers with anxiety and depression and is seeking help of a therapist to work through her mental health issues. “I suffer from depression,” she told Variety, adding, “My anxiety is kicking up even more every day, and I’ve never really dealt with anxiety like that. It’s something new.” Taraji, who started her own foundation to address mental health stigma in communities of color, isn't alone when it comes to Black women in Hollywood who have battled depression. From Fantasia to Willow Smith to Kerry Washington, here are 13 stars who weren't afraid to open up and share their personal journey with us. Read about their bravery and healing below: