Incase you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on The Quick Silva Show…The vitamin of the day was “Pay attention To The Signs.” In life if you there are times we get indirections instructions and clear directions. We have to listen for those signs and heed to what our gut tells us. If you want the full vitamin, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Pay Attention To The Signs was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: