On Monday, Cannon vowed to carry on Hussle’s legacy by promising to finish and release the late rapper’s documentary on Dr. Sebi, who controversially claimed to have a cure for AIDS.

Related Stories:

Rihanna, J. Cole & More React To The Death of Nipsey Hussle

Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel For Blackface

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style=”font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Nick Cannon Vows To Finish Nipsey Hussle’s Documentary On A Controversial Healer!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: