Check Out Beyonce Serenading Diana Ross On Her Birthday

Instagram Comedian Jess Hilarious Goes On Racist Rant & Black Twitter Calmly Collected Her Edges

[caption id="attachment_3024636" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] ***Update*** Jess Hilarious took to her large platform to apologize for her behavior and clarify that she a work in progress. She says countless Sikh people educated her about their culture and she donated $15,000 to the victims of the New Zealand mass shooting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQCB_JUYd3s Jess Hilarious may be funny but her recent "joke" fell flat and left her looking foolish. In case you missed it, the Rel actress was on a flight when four Sikh man walked on the plane, leading her to record a video describing how afraid she was. Then proceeded to curse out her fans for calling her out over her problematic views. “F-ck y’all, I feel how I feel. I felt threatened and that was it. F-ck y’all," she said. Apparently the plane was evacuated shortly after and the men weren't seen on the flight again. While it's being reported on Twitter that Jess got the men kicked off the flight, she denies being the reason they were removed from the flight. "I got no one put off the f-ckin’ plane,” she responded. “I didn’t even say sh-t to anyone else on the f-ckin’ plane about how I felt! Again I’m sorry to ALL Muslims… deeply sorry! But I am not a racist loves.” But it was her xenophobic comments that left fans feeling a way and this isn't the first time she's been caught up in controversial. A few weeks ago she called a fan who left a comment on her Instagram the "f-word." https://twitter.com/HannaFlint/status/1107315564681326592 Black Twitter wasn't having it! See their response, below: