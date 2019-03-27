CLOSE
Check Out Beyonce Serenading Diana Ross On Her Birthday

Diana Ross

Yesterday, Diana Ross celebrated her 75th birthday. There was a huge party that included many celelbrities. Naturally, daughter Tracee Ellis Ross and son Evan were in attendance. Berry Gordy, Diddy, French Montana, Kris Jenner and some of her Kardashian daughters were also present.

Entertainment Tonight reports that daughter Tracee was searching the party venue for someone to sing Happy Birthday to the diva, when she realized that Beyonce was still at the party. That’s when she invited Queen Bey to do the honors.

 

 

