It’s The First Day Of Spring! Here’s Where You Can Get Free Ice Cream Today!

Vanilla ice cream in a one

Source: Jeremy Hudson / Getty

It’s the first day of spring and it must be celebrated!

Today only, Dairy Queen is giving away FREE small, vanilla ice cream cones at participating locations. The deal is good all day, one per person.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

