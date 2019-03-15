CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out And Touch Diana Ross On Stage

14 reads
Leave a comment
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - AMBI Gala

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Diana Ross was giving a surprise performance at a hotel opening in Times Square on Monday night when an individual decided to reach out and touch her…but he wasn’t reaching out to touch her hand.

 

As you can see, Ms. Ross attempted to slap the man’s hand. Security escorted the offender out of the event.

 

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' - Arrivals

Black Twitter Slams Marvel For Omitting Danai Gurira's Name From The Top Of The New Avenger's Movie Poster

20 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Slams Marvel For Omitting Danai Gurira's Name From The Top Of The New Avenger's Movie Poster

Continue reading Black Twitter Slams Marvel For Omitting Danai Gurira’s Name From The Top Of The New Avenger’s Movie Poster

Black Twitter Slams Marvel For Omitting Danai Gurira's Name From The Top Of The New Avenger's Movie Poster

[caption id="attachment_2983032" align="alignleft" width="1168"] Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty[/caption] When it comes to Danai Gurira's contribution to the Marvel Universe, thanks to Black Panther, y'all better put some respek' on her name...or just make sure you add her name. This is a lesson that Marvel had to learn when they left the Walking Dead star's name off the top billing of their newest poster for the upcoming film Avengers: Endgame. They instead, added her name the bottom, where you need a magnifying glass to see it. General Okoye deserves better than that. Take a look: https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1106168560420687872 https://twitter.com/close_dillon/status/1106191152359841793 However, after Black Twitter read them for the filth, hours later they fixed their mistake. "She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever," they tweeted on Thursday. https://twitter.com/MarvelStudios/status/1106278622539583488 But really the damage had been done and folks had a lot to say about once again a movie studio overlooking Black talent. Here are some of our favorite tweets:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

diana ross

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
11th Annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala
Watch As The O’Jays Listen And Respond To…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - AMBI Gala
Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out…
 3 hours ago
03.15.19
Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4…
 4 hours ago
03.15.19
Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men…
 4 hours ago
03.15.19
Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To…
 5 hours ago
03.15.19
For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life…
 5 hours ago
03.15.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
Bow Wow’s Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Responds to Quicksilva…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
Gambino Crime Family Boss Shot Dead in New…
 6 hours ago
03.15.19
MC Lyte Is Going To Be In The…
 1 day ago
03.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close