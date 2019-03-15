Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out And Touch Diana Ross On Stage

Diana Ross was giving a surprise performance at a hotel opening in Times Square on Monday night when an individual decided to reach out and touch her…but he wasn’t reaching out to touch her hand.

WHO IS THE MORTAL THAT JUST POKED @DianaRoss THE DISCO GODDESS MID-PERFORMANCE 😭 pic.twitter.com/0dxKTTQfeB — b (@brandonctan) March 13, 2019

As you can see, Ms. Ross attempted to slap the man’s hand. Security escorted the offender out of the event.

