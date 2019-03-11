Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back

5 reads Leave a comment
Get ready to rock Baby Phat again! Kimora Lee Simmons has purchased the brand back from an undisclosed company and plans to relaunch it later this year.
The brand launched 20 years ago under Russell Simmons’ Phat Fashions company. At one point the company reached one billion dollars in sales.
The internet is thrilled!
