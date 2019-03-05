CLOSE
Raleigh Man Arrested After Putting White Hoods On Downtown Confederate Statue

Robert Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia.

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

Jonathan Alan Williams, a Raleigh man, was arrested yesterday after allegedly placing white hoods on a downtown Raleigh Confederate statue. Williams was charged with littering, according to ABC11.

The arrested man apparently tweeted about the statue earlier in the day.

 

The 7-foot statue was previously vandalized in 2015 when “Black Lives Matter” was spray-painted onto it.

 

