In cased you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Ignore the outside noise and figure it out.” When we’re trying to achieve our goals it can become difficult to focus if we let outside noise and people try to distract you. Channel your energy and focus on getting the job done! If you want to see the full vitamin watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise and Figure It Out was originally published on 92q.com

