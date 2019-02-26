Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock the Lyceum Lecture Series

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) will welcome Amara La Negra, Afro-Latina singer and cast member of VH1’s “Love and Hip-Hop: Miami.” La Negra will share her experience as an Afro-Latina entertainer and discuss the impact of reality TV on society at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, in B.N. Duke Auditorium on the NCCU campus. This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

La Negra is well known for her emphasis on Afro-Latinas and other women of color within her music and visual art. Through her platform, she has challengedthe ideals of colorism in the Afro-Latin American and African-American communities.

In January 2018, VH1 premiered “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” featuring La Negra. Her personality quickly made her a show favorite.

La Negra, a Miami native, began her entertainment career at four-years-old with performances on Univision’s longest-running show “Sabado Gigante,” which spearheaded her career in the entertainment industry.

In 2018, La Negra signed a multimillion-dollar and multi-album record deal with Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide and Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG). She is well known for her popular Latin hits such as “Pa’Tu Cama Ni Lova” and “Se Que Soy.” Most recently, she released her single “Insecure.”

In addition to her work as an entertainer, she owns ALN clothing line, a brand of sportswear and swimwear.

