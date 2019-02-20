Black Businesses Are Thriving In The Triangle

0 reads Leave a comment
The Triangle has been known as a growing, thriving area for businesses and Black businesses are included in the success stories. According to an ABC11 report, Black-owned businesses have contributed $44 billion to our state’s economy.
Just Reschedule Black History Month! Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie
20 photos Launch gallery
Just Reschedule Black History Month! Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours