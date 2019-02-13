TJMS
HomeTJMS

Substitute Teacher Told Child His Athletic Wear Is ‘Prison Attire’

9 reads
Leave a comment

According to WTVD, when Billy Byrd picked his son up from Rand Elementary School in Wake County, North Carolina, the child told his father an upsetting story about his Music Class’ substitute teacher.

DeJuan Hoggard of WTVD writes:

In a Facebook post, Byrd said a substitute music teacher singled out his son for wearing athletic gear, by going as far as to say the clothing was “prison attire.”

“We always dress him with the best attire we can afford,” Byrd told ABC11. “For her to say that him having athletic wear or attire on was going to put him in a position to go to prison, that really bothered me the most.”

Byrd told ABC11 that the substitute was supposed to show the music class a video, but had difficulty getting students, including his son, to calm down. So instead, Byrd said, she went on say Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination was a “complete fabrication.”

“She basically targeted me,” 10-year-old Nathan Byrd told WRAL. “She said, ‘If y’all keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to go to jail.’ So, I stood up in front of the class and I said, ‘So, you’re basically going to predict my future that hasn’t even happened yet?’”

Parents of other students reportedly corroborated Byrd’s story.

The teacher also reportedly decided against showing a planned video to the class to teach them the lies about Martin Luther King, and how all real Christians support Donald Trump.

Wake County Schools later issued a statement letting parents know they were definitely getting to the bottom of the problem.

“Late Friday afternoon, the principal and staff at Rand Road Elementary talked with several students about comments made by a substitute teacher,” the statement said. “The day ended before staff was able to fully understand what happened so additional conversations will take place Monday.”

The teacher has reportedly been “frozen” on the substitute list while the district investigates the incident.

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Substitute Teacher Told Child His Athletic Wear Is ‘Prison Attire’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close