Today, we recognize our Black History Month honoree, Casandra Cherry, the first African American Middle School Multi-Classroom leader teacher of Math in Edgecombe at Phillips Middle School in Battleboro.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with “I Am Carolina’s Black History.” The North Carolina Education Lottery, over 6.24 billion dollars for education.

