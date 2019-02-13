CLOSE
Represent Change
HomeRepresent Change

Loving Her Legacy : Taraji P. Henson

6 reads
Leave a comment
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

Source: Glenn Parsons / courtesy of Glenn Parsons

Taraji P. Henson was born; Taraji Penda Henson on September 11th, 1970 in Washington, District of Columbia.

Taraji P. Henson, graduated in 1988 from Oxon Hill High School ;after not getting into a performances arts high school that she didn’t get into.

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Attending North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, studyingelectrical engineering . Henson, got into acting after failing precalculus. This motivated her to transfer to  Howard University, where she studied theater.

Taraji P. Henson’s ; Around the Way Girl: A Memoir , is her testimony to her accomplishments. It lays the bricks to the path of how she overcame her challenges.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Talks Love For Successful Black Women, What Men Want & More 

“I don’t harp on the negative because if you do, then there’s no progression. There’s no forward movement. You got to always look on the bright side of things, and we are in control. Like, you have control over the choices you make.” – Taraji P. Henson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ID8zTphNRzU

BHM , Taraji Henson

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close