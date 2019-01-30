Jussie Smollett Attack Update

You know that Empire star, Jussie Smollet was attacked in Chicago. Well, now it’s being called a possible hate crime. Why possible when everything SCREAMS hate crime? Well, there currently isn’t any evidence to support Smollet’s claims about his attackers.

According to CBS News’ Dean Reynolds, the FBI is now involved in the case, but so far they don’t have a description of the attackers and sources said they have seen security video of Smollett outdoors early Tuesday morning and nothing of an assault. Detectives have expanded the search area for video of the alleged assailants but haven’t found any footage or witnesses.

This case keeps getting crazier and crazier!

