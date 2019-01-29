Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The Positivity

| 01.28.19
In cased you missed today’s vitamin of the Day on the Quick Silva Show….The Vitamin was “Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The Positivity.” Quick talked about not focusing on what the naysayers say and continuing to do you focus on yourself. Continue to stay focused on the positivity and surround yourself with positive energy. If you want to hear the full vitamin, watch the video above.

