Duke Adviser Steps Down After Telling Chinese Students To “Speak English”

Continue reading #SlapHimTerry: Terry Crews Drags DL Hughley For Questioning His Manhood And Victim-Blaming

#SlapHimTerry: Terry Crews Drags DL Hughley For Questioning His Manhood And Victim-Blaming

[caption id="attachment_3021020" align="alignleft" width="942"] Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty[/caption] Terry Crews suffers no fools—especially in the past few weeks. He's taken on Tariq Nasheed, 50 Cent and Pastor Talbert Swain for either teasing him for being groped by another man or insinuating that because Crews wants to hold Black men who sexually abuse women accountable, he is somehow a traitor to his race. And now it's DL Hughley's turn to be caught in the crosshairs of Crews' Twitter fingers. See, Hughley thought it was a good idea to comment on Crews accusations of being sexually assaulted by Hollywood rep Adam Venit at an event in 2016 . The comedian told VLAD TV that he didn't understand how “a dude with all those muscles,” couldn’t stop another man from groping him. Clearly, Crews saw the clip and confronted Hughley on Twitter about it. "You told the world “God Gave Me Muscles So I Could Say No...” Are you implying I “wanted” to be sexually assaulted? I’m listening, sir..." https://twitter.com/RealDLHughley/status/1089489080302194688 After Crews explained that he did fight back, Hughley doubled down on his nonsense, telling Crews that he should have slapped Venit. (Victim-blame much?) https://twitter.com/RealDLHughley/status/1089490816861491200 To which Crews replied, "So sir... If you truly feel that is a correct way to deal with toxic behavior... Should I slap the shit out of you?" https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1089551790410936320 Welp! After watching this unfold on social media, Black Twitter was not here for DL's callousness and let him have it was well.