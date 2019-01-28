CLOSE
Duke Adviser Steps Down After Telling Chinese Students To “Speak English”

Social media was buzzing yesterday after word got out about an email and adviser had sent to graduate students at Duke University suggesting that they speak English instead of Chinese.

The email sent by Megan Neely, an assistant professor and a director of graduate studies, urged students to use English 100% of the time instead of Chinese.

 

 

