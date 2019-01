Whew Chile this beef between Blac Chyna and Alexis Skyy just got even more heated! Now Blac Chyna’s lil rapper BF Kid Buu is getting involved:

Boyyyy If you don’t stay in a child’s place!!

I’m all the way here for Alexis and Rob hooking up

AlexisSkyy Says She Loves RobKardashian And Calls BlacChyna A ‘Coke Head’! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: