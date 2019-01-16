Local School System Keeps Lunches To A Minimum During Government Shutdown

Vance County schools are making some changes to school lunches in the wake of the government shutdown, according to a statement on the school system’s Facebook page:

Due to the Federal Government Shutdown, lunch menus in Vance County Schools have been revised to a minimum level to conserve food and funding.

Starting the week of January 21, minimum level means: one main dish, bread, two vegetables, one fruit and milk. No fresh produce will be included, except at elementary schools as part of the Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program. This program will be decreased to two days each week. No bottled drinks (water and juice) will be available after the current inventory in stock is used. No ice cream will be available.

The Vance County Schools Nutrition Program for students is self-supporting with federal funds providing meals.

We hope that normal lunch menus can be resumed as soon as possible once the shutdown has ended.

