Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw

| 12.18.18
And the winner is….Cordelia Cransha. Your reigning Miss DC USA 2019 is Virginia native Cordelia Cranshaw. She joined the Quick Silva Show to talk about her life changing opportunity to be crowned Miss District Of Columbia.

As beautiful as Cordelia is her life hasn’t always been picture perfect. Her platform reflected her real life situation, where she was in foster care until the age of 21. Cranshaw’s mother was incarcerated and her father was an alcoholic.  As D.C. resident and the Founder of her non-profit “ARK” Cordelia takes pride in giving back to DMV community.  Ark is an advocacy group and non profit organization that gives back to children in foster care.

To hear more about Cordelia and her story listen to the link above.

