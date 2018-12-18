In case you missed the Vitamin Of Day, on the Quick Silva Show…Quick Silva talked about the importance of Humility. After Jacquees recent self declarations of being the King of R&B, Quick made a point to make sure that you’re always humble. When you get to concieted it effects the way people view you and want to interact with you. If you want to listen to the whole vitamin above!

Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything was originally published on 92q.com

