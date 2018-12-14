Sandy Hook Elementary Evacuated On 6th Anniversary Of Mass Shooting Due To Threat

4 reads Leave a comment
A bomb threat was called into Sandyhook Elementary this morning, on the sixth anniversary of a mass shooting at the school that took the lives of 20 children and six staff members. The threat was called in at around 9 a.m.
