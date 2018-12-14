Sandy Hook Elementary Evacuated On 6th Anniversary Of Mass Shooting Due To Threat

A bomb threat was called into Sandyhook Elementary this morning, on the sixth anniversary of a mass shooting at the school that took the lives of 20 children and six staff members. The threat was called in at around 9 a.m.

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated this morning while a threat is being investigated by our police dept. Please stand with our community as we attempt to survive another tragic anniversary. #EndGunViolence #SandyHookStrong pic.twitter.com/qNsXADnoPr — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) December 14, 2018

#BREAKING: Sandy Hook Elementary School students have been sent home for the day after a bomb threat forced an evacuation on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators. (AP) pic.twitter.com/wkn7Ok2Edm — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) December 14, 2018

