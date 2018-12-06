CLOSE
{BREAKING NEWS} More Than A Thousand North Carolina Absentee Democratic Ballots Possibly Destroyed

District County Lorrin Freeman , was sent a request in January to help with ” voter fraud allegations and possible false statements to affect election outcomes allegedly perpetrated by McCrae Dowless”

McCrae Dowless , conducting as a political operative by Republican Mark Harris ;the winner of the 9th District Congressional race.

Allegedly , ballots were gathered unsealed, filled out incorrectly and stamped to however. North Carolina voter tell reporters, that McCrae Dowless helped with filling his battle out and he doesn’t recall who he voted for in the confusion.

Lorrin Freeman, says the types of acts are what triggered the investigation , “those are the types of allegations that we are reviewing.”

