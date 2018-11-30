Upset Customer Uses Homemade Blowtorch In Attempt To Set Store On Fire

1 reads Leave a comment
Police are not sure what upset this woman in a Philadelphia store, but it must have been pretty serious.
The unidetified woman was caught on camera attempting to set a store on fire using a lighter and a can of hairspray. Thankfully, no one in the store was injured. Police have said they will charge the woman with arson when they locate her.
Black Twitter Drags Trump For Disrespecting Three Black Female Journalists
30 photos Launch gallery
Black Twitter Drags Trump For Disrespecting Three Black Female Journalists
1.Source: 1 of 30
2.Source: 2 of 30
3.Source: 3 of 30
4.Source: 4 of 30
5.Source: 5 of 30
6.Source: 6 of 30
7.Source: 7 of 30
8.Source: 8 of 30
9.Source: 9 of 30
10.Source: 10 of 30
11.Source: 11 of 30
12.Source: 12 of 30
13.Source: 13 of 30
14.Source: 14 of 30
15.Source: 15 of 30
16.Source: 16 of 30
17.Source: 17 of 30
18.Source: 18 of 30
19.Source: 19 of 30
20.Source: 20 of 30
21.Source: 21 of 30
22.Source: 22 of 30
23.Source: 23 of 30
24.Source: 24 of 30
25.Source: 25 of 30
26.Source: 26 of 30
27.Source: 27 of 30
28.Source: 28 of 30
29.Source: 29 of 30
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours