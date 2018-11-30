Upset Customer Uses Homemade Blowtorch In Attempt To Set Store On Fire

Continue reading Black Twitter Drags Trump For Disrespecting Three Black Female Journalists

Black Twitter Drags Trump For Disrespecting Three Black Female Journalists

[caption id="attachment_2928272" align="alignleft" width="1047"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] It's no secret that President Trump is routinely triggered by Black women who question his competency, policies and rhetoric. But this past week, he took his disrespect and ignorance to a whole new level when he attacked three different African-American female journalists referring to them as "ignorant" and "losers." First, during a press conference on Friday, Trump called out April Ryan while answering a question about CNN’s Jim Acosta, whose White House credentials were revoked on Wednesday. “The same thing with April Ryan, I watch her get up, I mean, you talk about somebody that’s a loser, she doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing,” Trump said. https://twitter.com/hinterlandg/status/1060916446153334789 The absolute audacity. Even worse? Earlier this week, he told Ryan to sit down when she asked him about voter suppression happening around the 2018 midterm elections. But #45 wasn't done acting up. On Wednesday, he told Abby D. Phillip, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent, of asking a “racist question” when she asked him was he “emboldening white nationalists” with his polarizing and racist rhetoric. https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1060916726404145152 https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1060235741089931264 Sigh... Thankfully, Black Twitter wasn't here for this President talking sideways about our sistas. Here they are rallying around these amazing women and letting Trump know they will not stand for this blatant racist misogynistic disrespect.