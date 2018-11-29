[WATCH] Could Archery Be The Next Sport African Americans Dominate?

11.29.18
Howard Lamar Glover is a transplant from Ohio ready to make his mark in Charlotte with his love for Archery. The Ohio native and recent transplant to Charlotte is collaborating with a host of business and civic groups in order for his beloved sport of Archery to become as popular as traditional sports in the Black community. As a certified Archery instructor, personal trainer and Founder of Hard Grinder, Glover believes Archery can help teach young people discipline, focus and patience.

