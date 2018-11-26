CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Twitter Reacts To White House Christmas Decor

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Official White House Christmas Tree presentation with US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady

Source: White House / News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Melania Trump released her White House Christmas decorations for her second year of celebrating Christmas at First Lady. The decorations include a hall of solid red Christmas trees and a reef made from “BE BEST” pencils. This hall leads into a room of larger Christmas trees with random ornament and mirrors highlighted my gold skylines like Saint Louis.’

No matter what, the world of Twitter was taken by the hall of red trees that cascade down the halls of the White House.

The people compared her decorations form last year and  came to the conclusion that she’s auditioning for “White House Christmas Horror” that she she could star in when “she’s no longer Mrs. Trump”. As the First Lady is for some reason not down to take suggestions on what cheer should be brought to the White House, during this festive holiday.

Many made a valid point that if this was done by ” a Democratic FLOTUS from Eastern Europe decorated the White House with red Christmas trees, Republicans would be up in arms claiming she was a communist spy”. To be honest, everything she does, seems like she has a bunch of “YES” people and she couldn’t have any real friends tell her what a “good idea” would be.

Tones of people took to compare her decorations to a hall of The Handmaid’s Tale, the bloody hall from the movie The Shining , and the Dead Yip-Yip Aliens from Sesame Street. The clever internet has created all memes to hilariously bring to light how wrong all these damn Christmas trees look.

 

2018 Christmas , Christmas , Melania Trump , Saint Louis , White House

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 50th Anniversary Opening Night Gala - Inside
Oprah Winfrey’s Mother, Vernita Lee, Dies At Age…
 4 hours ago
11.26.18
The Truth about Toxic Black Hair Care Products
 6 hours ago
11.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Shamari DeVoe Gets Personal About Her…
 16 hours ago
11.26.18
Heartbreaking: Watch Faith Evans Sing “His Eye Is…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Dallas Mavericks v Miami Heat - Game Two
Here’s How Oprah, The Braxtons, Gabrielle Union And…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Levels To This: The Truthful Timetable For Eating…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Listen To Black Women| If You Can’t Raise…
 3 days ago
11.24.18
Microwaved Turkeys Cause Hysteria & Blac Chyna Disappoints…
 3 days ago
11.24.18
Jamie Foxx Would Rob Floyd Mayweather To Give…
 5 days ago
11.22.18
Vitamin Of The Day: You Won’t Know Until…
 5 days ago
11.22.18
Entertainment Blogger Jasmine Brand “I Sacrificed A lot…”
 5 days ago
11.26.18
Movies You Should Go Watch Depending On The…
 5 days ago
11.22.18
Guess Which MAIN Character Would’ve Reportedly Went Bye,…
 5 days ago
11.21.18
CDC Warns People Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce…
 6 days ago
11.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close