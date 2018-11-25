CLOSE
Join Us In Celebrating Eleanor Holmes Norton At Urban One Honors In Washington, D.C!

Eleanor Holmes Norton‘s illustrious career will be celebrated at the Urban One Honors Celebration On December 9th at The Anthem! Congresswoman Norton has been an essential part of the growth of the district so please join us in honoring her!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerMarvin Sapp and many more to be announced! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

