New Orleans Pastor Convicted Of Cheating Hurricane Katrina Victim Out Of Road Home Money

A New Orleans pastor was found guilty Monday of cheating a Hurricane Katrina victim out of Road Home grant money, Nola.com reports.
Prosecutors reportedly plan to move forward with additional, similar charges that are still pending.
Elijah Mealancon was found guilty of one count of unauthorized use of a movable after a one-day bench trial. Mealancon, 58, was accused of taking $33,000 from the victim, and never completed renovating her home as promised.
Mealancon was the lead pastor at the mobile Elijah Christian Ministries. He convinced a number of people to sign their Road Home grant checks over to him after the storm, under the idea that their restoration money could go further if pooled together, the news outlet reports. Mealancon offered to purchase supplies and organize teams of volunteers to help in the rebuilding efforts.
Hurricane victims later complained the home repairs were not completed, their restoration funding was never returned, and said Mealancon could not be contacted for an explanation, according to Nola.com.
Mealancon was remanded into custody of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office after the verdict was announced. He will be sentenced Dec. 17.
Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures
Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures
1. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures1 of 20
2. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures2 of 20
3. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures3 of 20
4. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures4 of 20
5. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures5 of 20
6. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures6 of 20
7. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures7 of 20
8. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures8 of 20
9. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures9 of 20
10. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures10 of 20
11. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures11 of 20
12. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures12 of 20
13. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures13 of 20
14. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures14 of 20
15. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures15 of 20
16. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures16 of 20
17. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures17 of 20
18. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures18 of 20
19. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures19 of 20
20. Katrina 10: The Anniversary In Pictures20 of 20
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
New Orleans Pastor Convicted Of Cheating Hurricane Katrina Victim Out Of Road Home Money was originally published on blackamericaweb.com