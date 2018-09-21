Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Triangle!
FRIDAY
Capital City Bikefest: live music, stunt shows and more. September 21st thru 23rd, 2018.
Raleigh Convention Center
500 S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh
SATURDAY-
Celebrate Caribbean culture and Jamaican food at the NC Jerk Food Festival Fest on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., at West Point on the Eno Amphitheater, 5101 N Roxboro Rd, Durham.
Betty Wright and Friends-“No Pain No Gain Tour” featuring Shirley Murdock, Lenny Williams, JRed The Nephew, LJ Echols, Big G & The Band, and The Chocolate Buttermilk Band.
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Showtime: 8PM
Southeast Raleigh Community Empowerment Fair
505 Martin Luther King Blvd,Raleigh, NC
SUNDAY
Check out some of the Triangle’s top food trucks at the Nacho Festival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Durham Central Park, 214 Hunt Street, Durham.
