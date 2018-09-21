CLOSE
What’s Happening This Weekend In The Triangle

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Triangle!

FRIDAY

Capital City Bikefest: live music, stunt shows and more. September 21st thru 23rd, 2018.

Raleigh Convention Center

500 S. Salisbury Street, Raleigh

SATURDAY-

Celebrate Caribbean culture and Jamaican food at the NC Jerk Food Festival Fest on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., at West Point on the Eno Amphitheater, 5101 N Roxboro Rd, Durham.

Betty Wright and Friends-“No Pain No Gain Tour” featuring Shirley Murdock, Lenny Williams, JRed The Nephew, LJ Echols, Big G & The Band, and The Chocolate Buttermilk Band.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Showtime: 8PM

Southeast Raleigh Community Empowerment Fair

505 Martin Luther King Blvd,Raleigh, NC

SUNDAY

Check out some of the Triangle’s top food trucks at the Nacho Festival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Durham Central Park, 214 Hunt Street, Durham.

