Huggy Lowdown: We Like Maroon 5, But Not In ATL

| 09.20.18
Maroon 5 will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show! The game will be in Atlanta, so why didn’t they get a performer from Atlanta? There are tons of artists in and from ATL, like Migos, Ludacris, Outkast, Da Brat, Yung Thug, Usher, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Rich Homie Quan, Lil Scrappy, T.I...come on y’all! We like Maroon 5 but not in Atlanta!

Huggy Lowdown: We Like Maroon 5, But Not In ATL was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

