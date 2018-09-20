Donald Trump said Hurricane Florence was “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen from the stand point of water.” What else is water? Dry? Who keeps letting this man speak? Chris Paul says he is “the stupidest president we’ve ever had from the stand point of stupidity!” Do you agree?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Morning Minute: Donald Trump’s Stupidity Strikes Again! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: