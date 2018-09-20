Update: There are multiple fatalities and wounded victims, less than 10, according to a law enforcement official. No further details were immediately available.

Original Story: Harford County Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot in Harford County in Maryland Thursday morning. The FBI and ATF are also involved in the shooting investigation.

The shooting happened on Spesutia Road and Perryman Road, and the incident is reportedly still “active.”

Deputies were dispatched to the reported shooting at 9:09 a.m. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke on Twitter about the event.

We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support. https://t.co/fzugpo8C1Z — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 20, 2018

We will have more on this as it develops

Source: CBS Baltimore

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

Multiple Deaths Reported In Warehouse Shooting In Harford County was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

