0 reads Leave a comment
Update: There are multiple fatalities and wounded victims, less than 10, according to a law enforcement official. No further details were immediately available.
Original Story: Harford County Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot in Harford County in Maryland Thursday morning. The FBI and ATF are also involved in the shooting investigation.
The shooting happened on Spesutia Road and Perryman Road, and the incident is reportedly still “active.”
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke on Twitter about the event.
We will have more on this as it develops
Source: CBS Baltimore
Multiple Deaths Reported In Warehouse Shooting In Harford County was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
comments – add yours