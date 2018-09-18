Seriously Ignorant News: Scam Alert!

TJMS
| 09.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

A California woman started a GoFundMe account to raise money for her husband who was fighting the wild fires. While it seems like a sweet thing to do, it was actually horrible. It has recently come out that not only was her husband not a fire fighter, she doesn’t even have a husband! People please be careful when it comes to donating to seemingly good causes.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Seriously Ignorant News: Scam Alert! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Studio Time With RoccStar Drives Moniece…
 13 hours ago
09.18.18
9 items
From Wiz Khalifa To LeBron James, Black Men…
 21 hours ago
09.18.18
Triggered: 7 Stages Of Grief When You Get…
 22 hours ago
09.18.18
God Is A Woman: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Most…
 1 day ago
09.18.18
Kirk Franklin Finally Makes Peace With Biological Father…
 1 day ago
09.17.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 2 days ago
09.17.18
‘Insecure’ Recap: The #NathanNavy Is Starting To Sink
 2 days ago
09.17.18
GG Music: Eryn Allen Kane’s New Soulful Song…
 4 days ago
09.15.18
Bossip on WETV Recap: Hat-Fishing Men Get Put…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
3 Things We Learned From Tami Roman On…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Tamar Braxon Reveals She Was Molested As A…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott’s Funky White Sister Makes It To…
 5 days ago
09.13.18
Keegan-Michael Key Talks Jordan Peele’s Oscar Win, Best…
 5 days ago
09.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close