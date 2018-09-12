CLOSE
National
Home > National

Updated List Of Shelters For People Trying To Get Out Of Hurricane Florence’s Way

0 reads
Leave a comment
Thousands Of Malls Across U.S. Threatened As Retail Stores Pull Out

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

This list will be updated as more shelter information becomes available.

Wake County

Knightdale High School located at 100 Bryan Chalk Lane

Cumberland County

Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers Street, Fayetteville

Mac Williams Middle School, 4644 Clinton Road, Fayetteville

Pine Forest High School, 525 Andrews Road, Fayetteville

Seventy-First High School, 6764 Raeford Road, Fayetteville

Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville

South View High School, 4184 Elk Road, Hope Mills

W. T. Brown Elementary School, 2522 Andrews Church Road, Spring Lake

Durham County

Hillside High School located at 3727 Fayetteville Road

Orange County

Smith Middle School located at 9201 Seawell School Road in Chapel Hill

CW Stanford Middle School located at 308 Orange High School Road in Hillsborough

Chatham County

Northwood High located at 310 Northwood High School Road in Pittsboro

Chatham Middle: 2025 S. 2nd Avenue Ext in Siler City

Alamance County

Contact Alamance County Emergency Management website  or (336) 227-1365

Johnston County

North Johnston Middle School located at 435 Oil Company Road in Micro

Benson Middle School located at 1600 North Wall Street in Benson

West Johnston High School located at 3935 Raleigh Road in Benson

Franklin County

Franklin County Senior Center located at 127 Shannon Village in Louisburg

National Guard Armory located at 200 S Bickett Blvd in Louisburg

Halifax County

Kirkwood Adams Community Center located in Roanoke Rapids

William R. Davie Middle S.T.E.M. Academy located at 4391 Hwy 158 in Roanoke Rapids

Enfield-Inborden S.T.E.A.M. Academy located at 13587 Hwy 481 in Enfield

Scotland Neck Senior Center located at 1403 Church Street

National Guard Armory located at 1300 Junior High School Road in Scotland Neck

Harnett County

Triton High School located at 215 Maynard Lake Road in Erwin

Overhills High School located at 2495 Ray Road in Spring Lake

Hoke County

Don Steed Elementary School located at 800 Phillipi Church Rd inRaeford

Lee County

The National Guard Armory located at 2214 Nash Street in Sanford

Moore County

Moore County Ag Building located at 707 Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage

Sampson County

Clinton High School located at 340 Indian Town Road in Clinton

Union Elementary School located at 10400 Taylors Bridge Highway in Clinton

Hobbton Middle School located at 12081 Hobbton Highway in Newton Grove

Midway High School located at 15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway in Dunn

Lakewood High School 245 Lakewood School Road in Salemburg

Need transportation? Call  (910) 299-0127

Nash County

Nash Central High School located at 4279 Nash Central High Road in Rocky Mount

Southern Nash High School located at 6446 Southern Nash High Road in Bailey

New Hanover County

Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School located at 2600 Rock Quarry Road Raleigh

Scotland County

The National Guard Armory located at 1520 South Main Street in Laurinburg

Wilson County

Fike High School located at 500 Harrison Drive

Teyana Taylor At APEX Social Club At Palms Casino Resort

Colorful Hair, Don't Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs

17 photos Launch gallery

Colorful Hair, Don't Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs

Continue reading Colorful Hair, Don’t Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs

Colorful Hair, Don't Care: Celebs Rocking Colorful Wigs

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Hurricane Florence , shelters

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This 45-Year-Old Man, Born Without A Penis, Finally…
 2 hours ago
09.12.18
Candis Welch Went From Being Bullied For Spinal…
 20 hours ago
09.12.18
How To Create A Hurricane Survival Pack
 20 hours ago
09.12.18
Array
New Music : Peabo Bryson – Love Like…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
Microphone and stand in the spotlight
Miss New York May Have Won The Pageant,…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
5 Things You Need To Know When Preparing…
 2 days ago
09.10.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: It’s The Jennifer Is Over…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
‘Power’ Recap: We’ll Find Out If She’s Really…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode…
 3 days ago
09.10.18
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Did George Zimmerman Threaten Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Life…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 4 days ago
09.08.18
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting…
 5 days ago
09.09.18
Safaree’s New Song “BDE (Let Me Touch)” Is…
 5 days ago
09.09.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close