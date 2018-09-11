CLOSE
Roanoke Rapids Theater Giving Away Bottled Water Starting At Noon Today

How race, class set the stage for Flint water crisis

Source: Detroit Free Press / Getty

Looking for bottled water in the Roanoke Rapids area? The Roanoke Rapids Theater will be giving free water away today as long as supplies last, according to WRAL

 

 

