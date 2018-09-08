CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Wake Forest Family Greeted By Snake Crawling Up Front Door

10 reads
Leave a comment
Python Molurus Albino

Source: Afriadi Hikmal / Getty

Nope!

This snake greeted a Wake Forest family by hanging out at their front door.

Shawn Gordon was just about to take his dog out when he spotted the snake peering through a window beside their front door.

 

 

HBOs Insecure Block Party

20 Times 'Insecure's' 'Lyft Bae' Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The 'Gram

21 photos Launch gallery

20 Times 'Insecure's' 'Lyft Bae' Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The 'Gram

Continue reading 20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram

20 Times 'Insecure's' 'Lyft Bae' Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The 'Gram

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Front Door , Snake , Wake Forest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Array
Serena’s Husband Made A Video Both For Her…
 47 mins ago
09.08.18
Cardi B for GQ
Whew Chile! We’ve Got The Video And Details…
 3 hours ago
09.08.18
#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet…
 1 day ago
09.07.18
NYFWNOIR: Model Myoir Granger Discusses The Importance Of…
 1 day ago
09.07.18
Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On…
 1 day ago
09.07.18
4th Annual Peapod Foundation Benefit Concert - Inside
WATCH: Boyz II Men Sends Internet Into Overdrive…
 1 day ago
09.07.18
AFROPUNK Editor Resigns For This (Not-So) Shocking Reason
 1 day ago
09.07.18
QUIZ: Which Millennial Milf Muva Are You?
 1 day ago
09.07.18
STD’s Are On The Rise So Here Are…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
Everything We Learned From Part Two Of ‘The…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
Watch: Eddie Huang Returns To ‘Hot Ones’ For…
 2 days ago
09.07.18
Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Tisha-Campbell Martin Claims Hubby Can Afford Spousal Support…
 2 days ago
09.06.18
21 items
20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On…
 3 days ago
09.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close