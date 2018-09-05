Huggy Lowdown Says You Aren’t Even ‘Cool Enough’ To Be Wearing Nike!

| 09.05.18
Nike has made Colin Kaepernick the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign and white America has literally gone up in flames. People are burning their Nike gear and vowing to never wear the brand again. But the joke is on them because Nike isn’t losing any money, they’ve already paid for everything they’re burning. One man was so upset that he decided to burn his Nike shoes while they were still on his feet. That went just about as well as could be expected, Huggy says “now he’s white with blackened toes!”

Huggy Lowdown Says You Aren’t Even ‘Cool Enough’ To Be Wearing Nike! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

