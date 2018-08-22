CLOSE
Take Our Poll: Pole-Dancing Teacher Suspended After Video Leaked To North Carolina School

North Carolina 6th grade teacher Kandice Mason was taken off the job for her part-time role as a pole-dance instructor. Mason has a passion for learning, and was looking forward this year to meeting her sixth graders at West Hoke county Middle School. The mother of two has three degrees: a masters in Psychology, bachelors in English, and a certificate in phlebotomy.

To unwind after long days in the classroom, Mason pole dances to stay in shape.

“That’s how I feel like I can express myself and have time for myself”

Kandice posted a video of her pole dancing to her private Facebook account, somehow it was leaked to the Hoke County Public Schools leaving the English teacher’s job in jeopardy. Kandice Mason has been suspended with pay pending an investigation.

Her case could go before the Hoke County School Board, who will determine her fate.

