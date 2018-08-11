Airline Employee Steals Plane And Later Dies In Crash

0 reads Leave a comment
A man who is being described as suicidal, flew off in a Horizon Air aircraft last night. He later died when the plane crashed.
Queen Of The South: 9 Photos Of Badass Camila Vargas In Real Life
9 photos Launch gallery
Queen Of The South: 9 Photos Of Badass Camila Vargas In Real Life
1. Veronica Falcon plays Camila Vargas on “Queen of the South.”1 of 9
2. She is probably the scariest drug dealer on television right now.2 of 9
3. But she’s also a real woman—and beautiful too.3 of 9
4. Like us, she loves a good duck lip selfie.4 of 9
5. …And her morning tea.5 of 9
6. She is the “proudest mom ever!” and doesn’t mind that her son hates having his picture taken.6 of 9
7. Apparently her transformation into Camila “takes a village.”7 of 9
8. Here’s one with her TV daughter, Idalia Valles A.K.A. Isabela.8 of 9
9. Gorgeous, ain’t she?9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours