Lord knows we miss Whitney Houston!
If Whitney was still gracing this earth, today would have been her 55th birthday. Sadly, Whitney is no longer here, but we’ll forever celebrate her life and incredible music.
In honor of the vocal goddess’ Earth strong, check out these beautiful, funny, real moments that will certainly have you missing Whitney.
Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make You Miss Whitney Houston was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com
