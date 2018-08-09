Happy Birthday, Nippy: 18 GIFs That Will Make You Miss Whitney Houston

Lord knows we miss Whitney Houston!

If Whitney was still gracing this earth, today would have been her 55th birthday. Sadly, Whitney is no longer here, but we’ll forever celebrate her life and incredible music.

#WhitneyHouston Nippy I said let me ROCK ONE OF THE BEST VOICES tshirt today🙌🏾your voice has been a gem to the World🙌🏾 you have left us with Timeless Classics & your music will continue to FOREVER fill our hearts❤️ pic.twitter.com/z3yB8jNWyw — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 9, 2018

In honor of the vocal goddess’ Earth strong, check out these beautiful, funny, real moments that will certainly have you missing Whitney.

