CLOSE
National
Home > National

Happy Birthday Prez: 33 Pictures Of Barack Obama Cheesing That Will Make You Smile

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Barack Obama has 57 reasons to smile…it’s his birthday!

 

We loved to see Obama flash his pearly whites during his time at the White House, but now he’s no longer the POTUS, but we still want to see that smile.

 

Check out some photos of Barack’s cheesiest moments. We’re sure this (and some birthday cake) will make you instantly happy.

 

The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

33 photos Launch gallery

The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

Continue reading The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

via GIPHY

Happy Birthday Prez: 33 Pictures Of Barack Obama Cheesing That Will Make You Smile was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening
Ludacris Paid For A Stranger’s Groceries In Whole…
 5 hours ago
08.04.18
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Video: Oprah Says “It’s On” After She Does…
 1 day ago
08.03.18
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Beyonce’s Childhood Home Is For Sale…Take A Look
 1 day ago
08.03.18
Actress Sanaa Lathan arrives at the prem
Check Out The Trailer For “Nappily Ever After”…
 1 day ago
08.03.18
Shiggy, LaLa Anthony, Big Freedia & More Star…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Y’all Ain’t Slick: Folks Are Calling This The…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Colin Kaepernick’s Name Scrubbed From Madden ’19, Black…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Watch: Dot Da Genius Walks Us Through The…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Get Top On The Phone: Schoolboy Q’s Album…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Stay Generous: YG Donates $150,000 Girl Code LA,…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
Seven Productions
All Black Affair
 2 days ago
08.03.18
#TeamBeautiful Is Attending The UNCF Summer Benefit And…
 2 days ago
08.03.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close